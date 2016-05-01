Piedmont Health District Offers Free COVID-19 Testing Events In January & February

The Virginia Department of Health’s Piedmont Health District will offer free COVID-19 PCR (nasal swab) Testing at events at two locations. Tests are available on a first-come, first-served basis at no cost to the patient, while supplies last. Walk-ups are accepted. No insurance needed. No appointment or advanced registration needed.

Prince Edward-Farmville Youth Association Gymnasium

2750 Layne St., Farmville, VA 23901

Monday, Jan. 3 from 1-4 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 18 from 1-4 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 31 from 1-4 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 14 from 1-4 p.m.

Buckingham County Public Library

16266 N. James Madison Highway, Dillwyn, VA 23936

Monday, Jan. 10, from Noon-3 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 24 from Noon-3 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 7 from Noon-3 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 22 from Noon-3 p.m.

“Anyone who gathered with others this holiday season, who may have symptoms of a respiratory illness or who has been exposed to COVID-19 is encouraged to get tested to prevent spreading COVID-19 to friends and loved ones.” said Piedmont Health District Director Maria Almond, MD, MPH. “Testing is an important tool to keep everyone safe this winter.”

The testing event will use the three-day PCR test. A rapid test option is not available. Testing is available to all ages. However, a parent or guardian should accompany anyone under 18 years old.