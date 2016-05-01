Prince Edward Burn Ban Lifted

The County of Prince Edward has lifted the county-wide burn ban effective 10:00 a.m., Monday, December 20, 2021, but urges county residents who are burning to still burn responsibly. With the rainfall the County received over the weekend and the higher humidity, conditions have improved marginally. The County will continue to carefully monitor conditions and, if warranted, will re-institute a burn ban.

The ban went into effect on December 2, 2021, in response to conditions that were creating fire danger as a result of little to no rainfall this fall.