GARBAGE ROUTES FOR CHRISTMAS AND NEW YEARS HOLIDAY

With the Christmas and New Year’s Holidays falling on a Saturday, there will only be changes to the business garbage and cardboard schedules. Businesses will only be picked up twice, Monday and Wednesday, for the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s. There will be NO change in residential collections. Regular schedules will resume on Monday, January 3, 2021.

Monday, December 20th Residential and business garbage and cardboard routes

Tuesday, December 21st Residential route

Wednesday, December 22nd Residential and business garbage and cardboard routes

Business Recycling

Residential cardboard call-in pickup

Thursday, December 23rd Holiday – no collection

Friday, December 24th Holiday – no collection

Monday, December 27th Residential and business garbage and cardboard routes

Tuesday, December 28th Residential route

Wednesday, December 29th Residential and business garbage and cardboard routes

Business Recycling

Residential cardboard call-in pickup

Thursday, December 30th Brush collection

Friday, January 31st Holiday – no collection

*Curbside recycling will not be affected as the holidays do not fall on the 1st or 3rd Tuesday or Thursday of the month.

*Christmas trees will be picked up starting Monday, December 27th – 30th and will resume on January 3rd

*Loose leaf collection will stop on December 23rd and resume on January 3rd

If you have any questions concerning the holiday schedule, please call Farmville Public Works at 392-3331.

The Farmville Public Works wishes everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!