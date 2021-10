Dillwyn Repair Service, owned and operated by the Agee Family, is the Business of the Month Award Recipient from the Buckingham Chamber of Commerce. Pictured are, from left, Sandra Moss, Barbara Wheeler, Ruth Lyle, Brother Max, Faye Shumaker, Keith Agee and Trevor Agee. “This small business plays a vital role in the lives of so many in our community,” said Chamber Vice President Jordan Miles. “They’re very deserving of this award and we encourage folks to shop local with them.”