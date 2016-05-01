FFA Team 2nd place in State Tractor Troubleshooting Contest

Two students from the Appomattox County High School FFA chapter competed in the State FFA Tractor Troubleshooting Career Development Event at the 2021 State Fair of Virginia. In order to attend the state championship event, students had to first win at the chapter, federation and area levels this fall. Bruce Jones and Andrew Gallier represented ACHS FFA for the State contest. Jones and Gallier completed a written exam about tractor operation, safety, and repair. During the practical part of the contest, they found problems with six different tractors and later repaired a tractor. Jones and Gallier were able to troubleshoot John Deere, Massey Ferguson, and Kubota tractors. They found and fixed engine, electrical, braking, hydraulic, and cooling system problems. The students placed 2nd in the state contest. As the state runner-up, Jones and Gallier were each awarded a $5,000 scholarship to ATI in Virginia Beach. FFA Advisor, Ed McCann, coached the Tractor Troubleshooting team.