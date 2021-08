On the crime beat, a Farmville man has been arrested in Notooway County for alleged sex crimes. 22 year-old Tyler Roark was apprehdned and charged with three counts of rape, three counts of abduction, four counts of forcible sodomy, and two counts of aggravated sexual battery. The arrest happened on July 23rd in Portsmouth. It’s believed the investigation stememd from an incident that took place back in late May, but poclie have provided few details.