SEC’s YouthTECH program scheduled for August 7

Media members in Southside Electric Cooperative’s service area are invited to cover SEC’s YouthTECH program on Saturday, Aug. 7, at Hooper Park in Crewe from 10 a.m.-12 noon. Twelve area high school students will receive new laptops from the Cooperative.

Students and their families will attend; former 5th District Congressman Robert Hurt will be the guest speaker; and SEC President and CEO Jeff Edwards and Vice President of Member and Public Relations Ron White will make remarks. Several other activities are planned.

SEC’s Member and Public Relations Team developed YouthTECH after the annual Electric Cooperative Youth Tour to Washington, D.C., was canceled because of concerns about COVID-19.

We hope you will be able to attend this important event in the lives of area students. Please let either Joy Stump at joy.stump@sec.coop or Mark Thomas at mark.thomas@sec.coop know if you plan to attend or if you need additional information.