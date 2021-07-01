ACHS FFA Excels at the 95th Annual State FFA Convention

The Appomattox Senior FFA chapter traveled to the Rockingham County Fairgrounds in Harrisonburg, Virginia to participate in multiple statewide Career Development Events (CDEs) on June 23, 2021. CDEs assess the knowledge and skills of FFA members on various agricultural topics. Participating in these events allow FFA members to develop industry driven career skills. Chapter members participated in the Agricultural Technology & Mechanical Systems and Veterinary Science CDEs. The members of each team spent several weeks of their summer vacation studying and preparing for these events.

The chapter received a gold rating in the public relations award and named the Southeast Area Chapter Forestry and Wildlife award. Appomattox Senior FFA also received a gold rating in the superior chapter contest, earning the opportunity to attend the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana this October. The chapter earned the top honors in the Southeast area in the Growing Leaders, Building Communities, and Strengthening Agriculture portions of the National Chapter Award contest. Additionally, the chapter placed 1st in the state for the Growing Leaders and Strengthening Agriculture contest. Lastly, the chapter earned the top honor in the statewide Chapter Award contest, edging out 185 other FFA chapters for the 1st place statewide award.

Andrew Gallier, Eli Moore, Carter Swanberg, and Thomas Wilson placed 10th in the state Senior Agricultural Technology & Mechanical Systems CDE. Participants were required to demonstrate arc-welding skills through a butt weld and home electrification demonstrations. Additionally, the team had to complete a variety of problem-solving skills on machinery, electricity, structures, and environmental and natural resources. Gallier was the 2nd place high individual. The team placed 5th in the statewide event.

The Veterinary Science CDE evaluated students’ knowledge in several areas pertaining to modern veterinary practice including posology, anatomy, physiology, general animal care and identification of pet breeds, veterinary equipment, and parasites. Rose Clark, Christian Godin, Tyler Martin, and Will Morgan represented Appomattox. The team of 4 excelled in the written exam, identification, and math components of the event. The team placed 1st in the state, beating out 16 other teams. Additionally, Godin was the 3rd high individual and Clark placed 6th overall. The state champion Veterinary Science team will represent ACHS and Virginia at the National FFA Veterinary Science CDE at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, IN in October.

Caden Braford, Jade Campbell, Taylor Dudley, and Eli Moore received their State FFA Degree, the highest degree that a state association can bestow upon its members. Attaining this level of membership demonstrates these member’s superb record keeping skills and FFA participation.

The Appomattox Senior FFA members would like to thank the many individuals involved in making this trip possible. Individuals or organizations wishing to sponsor the chapter’s trip to the national FFA convention should call FFA Advisors Elizabeth Duncan, Cassie Long, or Ed McCann at 434-352-8396.

5th place Senior Agricultural Mechanics Team (Left to Right) Carter Swanberg, Thomas Wilson, Eli Moore, and Andrew Gallier.

1st Place State Veterinary Science Team (left to right) Rose Clark, Christian Godin, Tyler Martin, and Will Morgan.