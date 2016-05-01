21-22 Farmville Lions Officers Announced

The Farmville Lions Club recently announced its 2021-22 officers at their annual club social in June.

Steve Lindsey, last years Club First Vice President, was voted in as the new Club President, while Scott Davis took Lindsey’s prior role. Lisa Harris was named the Club Second Vice President.

“I am excited to start this new year as we are starting to move towards a new normal,” said Lindsey.

Janet Bishop returned as Club Secretary for the new club year, while Zach Preston and Adam Reams will share the role of Club Treasurer. Jenn Kinne was named Club Tail Twister, who’s role includes being the “pep master” of the club by instilling enthusiasm and good fellowship during meetings.

Other 2021-22 officers include the following Lions: Club Service Chairperson Jill Ahmad; returning Club Membership Chairpersons Lisa Tharpe and Taylor Quicke; and Club Directors Joy Stump, Kerry Mossler, Hugh Haskins and Anne Tyler Paulek. Lindsey shared his eagerness as new Club President, saying, “Lion Tim Cook, last year’s President, did an amazing job to keep our club afloat in 2020. I am hopeful that we can get back to full blown service to our community this club year.”