USDA CRP Program Deadline Looms

The USDA has announced enrollment dates for new incentives for farmers and landowners interested in taking part in the COnservation Reserve Program. CRP is a voluhntary program offering annual rental payments for land taken out of agricultural production and, instead, dedicated to conservation. Farmers and landowners must establish resource-concerving plant species, like certain grasses or trees, to control soil erosion, improve water quality, and develop wildlife habitats. For all the details, contact your local FSA office.