Deadly Crash In Mecklenburg County

South of Farmville, Virginia State Poclie are investigating a tragic crash in Mecklenburg County. It happened on July 4th just after 7am on Interstate 85, about a mile north of Route 903. VSP says a 2012 Ford Fusion was traveling south on I-85 when the driver lost control. The vehicle ran off the left side of the interstate and overcorrected. The vehicle ran off the right side of the interstate and struck the guardrail and then a tree. The driver, Adrian R. Reyer, 18, of Immokalee, Fla., died at the scene.