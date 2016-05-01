TOWN WIDE WATER OUTAGE in FARMVILLE

Be advised the town is currently experiencing a town wide water outage. Public Works is out investigating the issue at this time. While they are out, you may experience a water outage or low water pressure. We are advising residents to refrain from using your hot water. This will drain your hot water heater, and it can potentially cause your heating element to burn up and damage your tank. Please check our Facebook page through the day today for continuing updates.

Due to the town wide water outage, Town offices will be closed on Monday, June 7, 2021.