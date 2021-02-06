SECOND ARREST MADE IN SHOOTING INCIDENT

On Friday, May 28, 2021, the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force and Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tashon Lamont Brown, age 21, of Farmville, wanted for multiple Felony offenses related to the May 1, 2021, shooting incident on South Virginia Street. Brown was turned over to Farmville Police and is now incarcerated at Piedmont Regional Jail without bond. The investigation into this incident remains ongoing.

Anyone with information pertaining to these investigations, or any other crimes, are urged to call 392-3332 or use our anonymous Tip411 application. Tip411 is available as a free download from both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, simply search “Farmville PD Tip411”. It is also available on our website at www.farmvilleva.com. You can also text a tip to 847411, but you must begin your message with the key word “FarmvillePD”.