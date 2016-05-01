Farmville Food Lion Will Soon Offer Pickup Service

Farmville’s Food Lion grocery store will soon offer grocery pickup service. “Food Lion To-Go” logos have been painted onto several parking stalls in the lot. On Friday, the store said in a news release that it is expanding to-go grocery services to Farmville starting June 28th. Customers will be able to confirm availability and place their orders through the Food Lion website. There will also be a special Food Lion app. Customers just place their order online and then pick up their groceries on the same day or up to seven days in advance without ever having to enter the store. The state says service will be available 10am to 8pm seven days per week.