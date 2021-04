Prince Edward County Supervisors have approved a 47-cent tax rate for the upcoming budget year. That’s about a 4 percent increase over the rate set for this year’s budget. A homeowner with a 200-thousand dollar home would have paid $1020 in county property taxes for 2020. That amount would increase to $1111 for this budget year. The vote for the increase was not unanimous. It passed on a 5-3 vote.