Man Trapped Under RV Camper in Prince Edward

According to Prince Edward County Sheriff L.A. Epps, the Sheriff’s Office received a call on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at approximately 8:50 pm about a man trapped under a RV Camper. This incident occurred in the 3700 block of Meherrin Road. When Deputies arrived at the scene, they found a 52-year-old man, John Burger, had been attempting to unload the RV which was loaded on a flatbed trailer. It appeared that the RV rolled on top of Mr. Burger. The Meherrin Volunteer Fire and Rescue also responded to the scene and they were able to remove him from under the RV. At that time, Mr. Burger was pronounced dead at the scene.