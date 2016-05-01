Former Farmville Resident Found Dead In Kentucky

A former Prince Edward County woman has been found dead in Kentucky. Kentucky State Poclie say 21 year-old Sarah Townsend, orginially from Farmville, was shot and killed in Calloway County, Kentucky on Friday. A statement from Kentucky State Poclie says 22 year-old Julius Sotomayor was arrested early Saturday morning in Dexter, Kentucky, and charged with murder, auto theft, and tampering with physical evidence. The statement does not say how the two knew each other, if at all. Townsend, meanwhile, was a graduate of Murray State University. Campus police were reportedly asked to check on Townsend at her home on Friday when she failed to show up for work.