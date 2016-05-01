Nottoway County Man Sentenced For Death Of Blackstone Man

One of two men charged in connection with the killing of a Blackstome man was swentence dto life in prison last week. Kyle Bryant Wilmoth and Jerome James Lawrence were arrested for the death of Leslie Davis Crews. WImoth had pleaded guilty to robbery and other crimes in connection to the death. He was sentenced by 11th Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Paul W. Cella. Lawrence, meanwhile, was arrested for being an accessory after the fact. Crews, who was 82 years old, was found by his daughter after he’d been shot and killed at his home on Poplar Lawn Road in Blackstone.