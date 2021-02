With the impending ice storm, WFLO will not in Its regular programming on Thursday. There will be no Call Flo show, and no morning or noon news roundups. The office will be closed, so please send alol weather related notices to closings@wflo.net for posting on the website, wflo.net.

If you send notices to any other email, they will NOT get posted.

Be safe and stay home unless you must go out.