Longwood Baseball: Saturday’s Game Time Adjusted

Longwood baseball’s opening road series at The Citadel has had an adjustment to the middle game of the three-game schedule. First pitch for Saturday’s game is now scheduled for 4 p.m. from its originally scheduled time of 2 p.m.

The series is scheduled to open on Friday at 4 p.m. at Joseph P. Riley Park, with game three set for Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m.

Longwood is slated for a 50-game schedule this season, with The Citadel, North Carolina Central, Oakland and Norfolk State making up the team’s 10-game non-conference portion. The Lancers will play 40 Big South contests.