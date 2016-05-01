Hoax Email Causes Scare At Hampden-Sydney

New details on the scare at Hampdon-Sydney College over the weekend. Tense moments after an active shooter alert went out to the entire campus just after noon. The alert said that there was a threat, but no current shooter. It advised residents and everyone on campus to remain in shelter. An all-clear message was sent out about 30 minutes later. Later, an email from the administration said that a threatening email triggered the alert. The email was reportedly from an individual who stated that they planned to come to campus armed and with the intention of harming others. However, the message then stated that the administratiuon has since learned that the email appears to have been a hoax and that man institutions across the country received the same, exact message.