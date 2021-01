The Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce offers a Big Congratulations to Ken Webber owner of 118 North Main LLC. 118 North Main LLC is our Looking Our Best recipient for January 2021. The renovation of this building that houses three of our members (Letterpress Communications , James C. Bell, Attorney at Law, and The Chamber), is remarkable. If you haven’t seen it, please stop by! We are open M-Th | 9AM-4PM *Mask Required*.

Pictured is Anne Tyler Paulek and Ken Webber