Two Farmville Restaurants Close Temporarily Due To COVID-19 Exposures

Two local restaurants in Farmville have closed due to COVID-19 issues. North STreet Press Club and The Fishin’ Pig are both currently closed. The FIshin’ Pig noted on its Facebook page that it would be closed until further notice “due to COVID-19.” A similar post was made on the Press Club’s Facebook page the next day, but gave a date of Janhbuary 18th for reopening. The two business are operated by co-owners Nash Osborn and Matt Hurley. Osborn told the Farmville Herald that several employees were potentially exposed to a COVID-positive person, so they decided to close down the establishments out of an abundance of caution.