Charlotte County Native Picked For UNC-Wilmington Diversity Program

A Charlotte County native has been named as a fellow at the University of Nortth Carolina Wi,mington’s new Diversity and Inclusion Fellows Program. Venita Jenkins, of Charlotte Court House, said she hopes being included will allow her to contribute in a small way to strengthen the campus community. In a statement, Jenkins said that she is excited about the opportunity to help the university build a more inclusive campus through initiatives. Jenkins is a 1992 graduate of Randolph-Henry High School.