Someone around Farmville is a million dollars richer to start the new year. We’ve learned that someone who purchased a Virginia New Year’s Millionaire Raffle ticket has matched all of the numbers. Four 1-million dollar tickets were announced. The winning ticket number at the Farmville Sheetz at 2016 South Main Street is 151989. The other three winners were purchased in Woodbridge, Virginia Beach, and Fredericksburg. Prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing.