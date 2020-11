Virginia State Polcie have put out an alert for a registered sex offender who cannot be located. The sex offender unit is seeking tips on the location of South Hill reisdent Thomas Alexander Cypress. Cypress is 44 years old. He is a convicted sex offender and is now wanted for failing to re-register with the Virginia Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minors Registry. Cypress has been on the lam since mid-October. If you know anything, please call 800-552-0962.