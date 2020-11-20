For the fifth consecutive year, Piedmont Senior Resources Area Agency on Aging (PSR) is partnering with Meals on Wheels of America in The 2020 Subaru Share the Love Event.

To kick off the Event, PSR began collecting items for their Senior Bags on Monday, Nov. 16 during normal business hours from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at their offices at 1413 South Main Street in Farmville.

“This edition of the Share the Love Event will definitely look different for our community partners,” said PSR Director of Nutrition and Transportation Thomas Jordan Miles III. “We will be employing social distancing measures through this process, including during our packing event, which will be held December 10 & 11 at the former Habitat for Humanity ReStore location in The Shoppes at College Park

beside PSR’s Office.”

To raise awareness about Share the Love and what PSR does for the aging community, a series of virtual events will be held via conference call and Zoom, which will address PSR’s response to COVID-19, season affective disorder, food insecurities, and many more topics. Visit www.psraaa.org, visit PSR’s Facebook page, or call 434-767-5588 for call in numbers and more information on these virtual events.