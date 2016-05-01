PECPS Halts Winter Sports

Students will not be able to participate in winter sports activities in Prince Edward County Schools. Athletic Director Rodney Kane says the decisjon was made Friday, even though the school board had not voted on the matter. Affected sports include boys and girl basketball, boys and girls indoor track, boys and girls swimming, and sideline cheerleading. A number of other schools in the James River District have also said they would curtail winter sports activities, including Buckingham County High School, Randolph-Henry, Central Lunenburg, and Bluestone.