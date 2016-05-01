Local FFA Chapter Receives National Ranking

The National FFA Organization recently selected the Appomattox Sr. FFA Chapter of Appomattox County High School as a 3-star winner in the National FFA Chapter Award Program. The chapter members were recognized during a special session of the 93rd National FFA Convention.

The program recognizes outstanding FFA chapters from throughout the country that actively implement the mission and strategies of the organization. These chapters improve chapter operations using the National Quality FFA Chapter Standards and a Program of Activities that emphasizes growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture. Chapters are rewarded for providing educational experiences for the entire membership. Every year, chapters are recognized as having earned a one, two, or three-star rating on their application. The three-star rating is the highest level of accomplishment a chapter may achieve. The chapter at Appomattox County High School is among the top 5% of chapters in the nation.

The award program is sponsored by John Deere as a special project of the National FFA Foundation. “Feeding some 9 billion people by mid-century brings with it unprecedented challenges for today’s farmers,” said Amy Allen, manager, national corporate contributions for John Deere. “The skills and experiences learned though the National Chapter Award Program will help meet the critical needs.”

The national event was conducted virtually. Chapter members gathered at ACHS to view the live stream award recognition ceremony together. Afterwards, members participated in the National FFA Day of Service and collected 9 bags of litter along North Church Street in Appomattox. The National FFA Organization, formerly known as the Future Farmers of America, is a national youth organization of 760,000 student members – all preparing for leadership and careers in the science, business and technology of agriculture – as part of 8,700 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. The National FFA Organization changed to its present name in 1988, in recognition of the growth and diversity of agriculture and agricultural education. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.