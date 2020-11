Prince Edward County school students are headed back the classroom, but not quite full time yet. The school board voted unanimously on Wednesday to allow students to return to the classroom, with certain grade levels. The option 7 model has Pre-K through 5th grade split into two groups that will attend on alternating days, two days per week. 7th graders and on will continue with remote learning full time. Bussing is being provided for students who need it. Meals will continue to be grab-and-go.