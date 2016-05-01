Buckingham Leaders Explore Possible Gold Mining Ban

Members of the public being allowed to weigh in the possible prohibition of gold mining in Buckingham County. The planning commission asking for some direction from the board of supervisors on how to move forward with permitting or prohibiting gold drilling. The county discovered that a Canadian company had been doing exploratory core sampling in the county for years. Gold drilling and sampling is not on the list of permitted uses in an A-1 zoning district, so the company was told to cease operations. Some members of the public spoke late last month about their disapproval of the mining activities due to possible groundwater pollution and other factors.