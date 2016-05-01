Tourism Revenue Impacts Prince Edward County

Tourism revenue for Prince Edward County, Virginia reached $27,703,082, a 7.1% percent increase from 2018. Local tourism-supported jobs totaled 261 while local tourism-related taxes were $516,109. According to the Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC), tourism in Virginia generated $27 billion in visitor spending in 2019. The tourism industry also supported 237,000 jobs for Virginia communities and provided $1.8 billion in state and local revenue. Virginia ranks 8th in the nation for domestic travel spending. All data is from the U.S. Travel Association and is based on domestic visitor spending from trips taken 50 miles or more away from home.