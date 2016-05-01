2 CVEC Lineworkers Graduate To Next Level

Twenty-one lineworkers from nine electric cooperatives in Virginia have graduated from apprentice to journeyman status following their completion of thousands of hours of extensive training. The lineworkers completed their final Step 8 journeyman class on October 2nd at the Electric Cooperative Training Center in Palmyra, Va. The Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives owns and operates the state-of-the-art center, which opened in May 2019. Among the lineworkers to complete the training are two Central Virginia Electric Cooperative (CVEC) employees Billy Cascio of Monroe, Va and Dale Richardson of Troy, Va.