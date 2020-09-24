Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes Ironworks Financial

The Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed Ironworks Financial to Farmville with a Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening Celebration.

Joni Beachly and managing partner John Dennis are excited to expand their business and call Farmville their second home. Ironworks Financial is located at 311 North Main Street in Farmville and has a second office in Midlothian. Joni and John are committed to helping people pursue their financial goals. They offer a wide range of financial products and services to individuals and business owners. Ironworks believes you will be better able to identify your goals and make informed decisions to help reach them by providing you financial education and information. We hope you are as excited as we are to welcome this new business to Farmville.