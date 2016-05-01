PECPS To Decide On Returning Students To In-Person Classes

The Prince Edward County School Board is due to meet tonight for a decision on whether to return students to in-person classes for the second half of the semester, which begins October 19th. There will be time set aside for comments from the public. On Monday, Superintendent Dr. Barbara Johnson said there will be two options offered. No maytter what, Johnson said the return to in-person classes would be a slow move, done in phases. Parents will still have the option to choose all-remote learning. The meeting starts at 4:30 this afternoon at the School Admin Office.