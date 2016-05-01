P.E. County Conference Call Line Changed

Due to the COVID-19 Emergency, the Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors is operating pursuant to and in compliance with the Board of Supervisors’ “EMERGENCY CONTINUITY OF OPERATIONS ORDINANCE.” While physical (in-person) access to public meetings is not permitted, the public may participate by calling a designated conference call line. The County is utilizing a new line with a new number and access code and will no longer be utilizing the former line.

The new conference call line for County meetings, including Board of Supervisors’ meetings, Planning Commission meetings, and Industrial Development Authority meetings, is:

1-844-890-7777, Access Code: 390313

The information for the utilization of this line will continue to be published with public meeting notices and on the County’s website. If a citizen has any questions about the conference call line, please contact the Prince Edward County Administrator’s office at 434-392-8837.