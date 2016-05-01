COUNTY ALLOCATES ADDITIONAL CARES ACT FUNDING FOR NONPROFITS AND SMALL BUSINESSES

The Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors has re-opened the County’s “Economic Sustainability Grant” with an additional $200,000 of CARES Act funding for both small businesses and $100,000 for tax-exempt nonprofit organizations that have suffered financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Grants of up to $5,000 will be awarded to help cover COVID-related expenses or losses since March 1, 2020. In its initial round of applications, Prince Edward County granted $100,000 worth of CARES Act funding for 32 local small businesses. All of the businesses that met the eligibility requirements were granted 100% of the amount that was requested up to $5,000 (some requested less than $5,000). Business will be receiving their checks by mail in the upcoming week. Applicants were diverse in many factors, including the location of their business throughout the County, as well as type of business and amount requested.

Additionally, the Board has opened a new “Nonprofit Social Safety Net Grant” for tax-exempt nonprofit organizations that provide direct assistance to Prince Edward County residents. This program will assist tax-exempt nonprofit organizations that demonstrate an increase in demand for service due to COVID-19, increased expenses related to COVID-19 or are making an impact for individuals in response to COVID-19 and related issues.

Application information is provided on the Prince Edward County website, www.co.prince-edward.va.us and can be found by selecting “CARES Act Grants” from the homepage. Applications are also on the CARES Act Grants page and may be submitted directly online or submitted via hard copy form. Applications will be considered on a rolling basis and funds will be appropriated until all funds are fully rewarded. If you would like additional information, please contact Kate Pickett at kpickett@co.prince-edward.va.us or 434-391-4809.