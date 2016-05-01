Charlotte County School Board Member Resigns

Also in Charlotte County, the Gazette is reporting that Public School Board Member Angela Cook has resigned her seat on the board. Board CHair Gloria Talbott told the rest of the board members at their last meeting on September 8th that Cook would no longer serve. She was elected to the seat representing the COurt House District just this past November. She had no opponent in the race. Cook then addressed the board and became emotional when describing how being on the board has been a conflict with her ministry work. Cook also said she would be moving out of her district soon, which would require her to resign the seat.