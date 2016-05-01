School Meals at No Charge for All Children

Effective immediately, Prince Edward County Schools will be serving meals at no charge to children 18 and under. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has approved waivers for local school divisions and other federal meal program sponsors to implement the Summer Food Service Program to provide meals to children in the community free of charge through December 31, 2020. The waivers support access to nutritious meals while minimizing exposure to COVID-19.

The new school year allows us to serve all students (elementary, middle or high) free breakfast and lunch under the Community Edibility Provision or CEP. Meals are available to all children including those learning in-person or virtually and regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability.

For information regarding meal distribution visit our web page at http://pecps.k12.va.us/about_/departments/support_services/office_of_food_service or follow us on social media (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter).

Meals will be provided, at the following times and locations:

Middle School Wednesdays 3:30-5:30pm, Thursdays 7-9am or 11-1pm

Park View Gardens in Farmville, Meherrin Fire Department or Prospect Fire Department Thursdays 10-12pm

