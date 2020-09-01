Piedmont Senior Resources Area Agency on Aging Recent Events PSR recently participated in fiscal training with the Virginia Association of Area Agencies on Aging in Richmond. Pictured are, from left, PSR CEO Justine Young, VAAAA President Thelma Bland Watson, and PSR Director of Transportation, Nutrition and Medical Transportation Jordan Miles. Not pictured is Mari Rodgers, PSR CFO. Piedmont Senior Resources Area Agency on Aging is partnering with the Longwood Center for the Visual Arts in an effort to deliver more engaging activities to homebound older adults across the seven-county region PSR serves. The bags included sun catcher art crafts and a word search related to sun catchers, and were recently delivered to homebound older adults. Pictured with LCVA craft bags are Nikki Dean and Jordan Miles with PSR. Piedmont Senior Resources Area Agency on Aging staff recently attended the 2020 Virtual Meals on Wheels of America Conference, originally scheduled to be held in Califorina. The conference included numerous sessions, one of which PSR staff members Jordan Miles and Nikki Dean led discussions on how small programs and agencies have responded to the COVID-19 pandemic in serving older adults. Pictured is Nikki Dean leading discussions via the virtual platform with Meals on Wheels members from across the United States.