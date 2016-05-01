Farmville ICE Detainee Dies Of Coronavirus Complications

We’re learning that one of the detainees at the Farmville ICE detention center has died of complications related to COVID-19. Immigrations and Public Affairs Spokesperson Kate Pote said Friday that the detainee was 72 years old and from Canada. He reporteldy died on Wednesday at an area hospital. This is the first COVID-19-related death at the Farmville facility, but it has seen the largest COVID-19 outbreak of any ICE facility in the country. The last report indicated there were 290 total positive cases identified, with 225 of those considered active and currently in isolation.