Buckingham County Crash Leaves Dillwyn Woman Dead

Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Buckingham County. The crash occurred Saturday, at 3:45 a.m. on Route 60, less than a mile east of Route 630. A 2000 Nissan Sentra was traveling west on Route 60 when it ran off the right side of the highway, struck a tree, overturned multiple times and struck a second tree. The driver, Keaonna L. Carter-Faggins, 21, of Dillwyn, Va., died at the scene. A 24-year-old male passenger was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Both the driver and passenger were ejected from the vehicle. Neither one was wearing a seatbelt, according to troopers. The crash remains under investigation.