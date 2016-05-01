Farmville To Provide $20K In Economic Relief Grants For 18 Small Businesses

Farmville, Virginia – The Town of Farmville Industrial Development Authority and the Prince Edward

County Industrial Development Authority each made the decision to help boost the local economy and

support local small businesses by each offering up $10,000 total for small businesses during this

challenging time. The two authorities decided to collaborate to make the process more efficient for

small businesses and to ensure they utilized the same eligibility requirements. Two representatives from

each authority comprised the joint committee that made the decisions to allocate the grant money. The

$10,000 from each authority was provided directly from their bank accounts, without any attachment to

federal or state funding.

After receiving more than 30 applications, the committee narrowed down the field of applicants based

solely on whether each applicant met all the eligibility requirements. Those requirements included that

the business must:

? Employ less than 50 people;

? Earn less than $1 million in annual revenue;

? Have paid all taxes to the County and the Town on time over the last 12 months: and

? Currently be open (if permitted by the Governor of Virginia’s Executive Order) or stipulate plan

for reopening when allowed, attempting to remain open for a minimum of six months.

After eliminating applicants who did not meet all requirements, 18 businesses were left in the pool of

applicants. The committee agreed unanimously to fund each business equally by dividing the combined

$20,000 total by 18 for grants in the amount of $1,111.11. Businesses may utilize the grant funds for

working capital, including rent, mortgage, payroll, utilities, insurance, supplies, and/or inventory.

Prince Edward County has been allocated federal funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and

Economic Security (CARES) Act and money from that allocation will be set aside for businesses in the

form of grants. Eligibility for those grants will be similar, but not the same as eligibility for the grants

from the authorities, and all businesses are encouraged to apply. More information about the CARES Act

funding will be published to the public soon.