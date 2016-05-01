PEC Public Hearings Scheduled For July 14

The Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors will hold public hearings Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. in the Board of Supervisors Room, Prince Edward County Courthouse, 111 N. South Street, Third Floor, Farmville, Virginia, to receive public input prior to considering the following:

1.

A request by Rock and Metal, LLC for a Special Use Permit to amend the existing Special Use Permit to exand the 30 approved construction camp sites to 80 construction camp sites on Tax Map Parcel 023B-1-V, addressed as 300A SMI Way, Farmville, VA, and to convert to camp sites after the construction project is completed.

Request by Rock and Metal, LLC – Special Use Permit

2.

A request by Prince Edward County Industrial Development Authority to amend the Prince Edward County Zoning Ordinance to allow Data Centers as a by right permitted use in the C-1, General Commercial Zoning District and the I-1, General Industrial District and add a definition of Data Centers.

Amendment – Data Centers as Permitted Use, Definition

3.

A request by Prince Edward County IDA for a Rezoning of Tax Map Parcel 039-A-3 near 230 Kelly Lane, Farmville, VA from A-2, Agricultural Residential to C-1, Commercial.

Rezoning request – Prince Edward County IDA

4.

A request by Robert Llewellyn/Northern Manufacturing & Firearm Sales, LLC to amend the Prince Edward County Zoning Ordinance to add ammunition and firearm manufacturing as a use included in the Industry, Type 1 use definition and to allow Industry, Type 1 uses to operate by Special Use Permit in the C-1, General Commercial zoning district.

Zoning Ordinance Amendment – R. Llewellyn/Northern Manufacturing & Firearm Sales

5.

A request by Robert Llewellyn/Northern Manufacturing & Firearm Sales, LLC for a Special Use permit to allow for an ammunition and firearm manufacturing facility on Tax Map Parcel 22A-1-24 with an address of 3194 West Third Street, Farmville, VA.

Special Use Permit – R. Llewellyn/Northern Manufacturing & Firearm Sales

6.

A request by Michael & Elizabeth Dowler for a Special Use Permit to construct and operate a campground and outdoor recreational facilities on Tax Map Parcel 25-A-21, near 2704 Charles Wood Lane, off Persimmon Tree Fork Road.

Special Use Permit – M & E Dowler, Campground

7.

An amendment to the Prince Edward County Zoning Ordinance to provide for and regulate the siting, installation, operation and decommissioning of alternative energy, or “green energy,” sources in the County.

Proposed Zoning Ordinance Amendment – Alternative/Green Energy

8.

Pursuant to Section 15.2-2507 of the Code of Virginia, the Board will consider amendments to the FY 21 County Budget and the FY 21 County School Budget, as follows:

–To amend the FY 21 County Budget and accept the distribution of $1,989,387 of Federal Coronavirus Relief Funds to be appropriated and distributed by the Board of Supervisors.

–To amend the FY 21 County Budget and FY 21 School Budget and accept the distribution of $789,501.46 of Federal Coronavirus Relief Funds to be appropriated by the Board of Supervisors and distributed to the Prince Edward County Public Schools.

A complete copy of the proposed amendments to the County Zoning Ordinance, Rezoning applications and Special Use Permit Applications are available for public review in the Office of the County Administrator, 111 N. South Street, Third Floor, Farmville, VA or at the links above.