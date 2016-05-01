Firefighters Return To Farmville Home

A developing story out of Farmville, where a home appears to have been destroyed in a fire. However, this was the second time firefighters dealt with a blaze at the home located on Watson Road. The first came Tuesday, but then firefighters returned to the scene Wednesday. A spokesman at the scene reported that the first fire started due to an electrical malfunction with a space heater in a bathroom. Yesterday, the fire apparently rekindled, burning down the rest of what was left. Nobody was injured in either incident.