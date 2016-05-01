A deadly crash in Mecklenburg County. Virginia State Poclie says troopers responded to the 2000 block of Rough Road just before 11am on Sunday. A 2009 Mercury Mariner and a 2006 Cadillac CTS were traveling on Rough Rd. when the Cadillac crossed the center line and hit the Mercury head-on. The driver of the Mercury, identified as 25 year old Courtnie J. Ferrel of Newport News, Va., was transported to Maria Parham Health where she succumbed to her injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt. An adult male passenger was transported for treatment of possible life-threatening injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt. There were three juvenile passengers who were also transported for treatment. The juveniles were in the back seat of the vehicle and two were in child safety seats. The driver of the Cadillac, Heather Chandler, 30, of Warrenton, N.C., was transported for treatment of life-threatening injuries.