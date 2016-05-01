POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOTS FIRED CALL

At approximately 4:32 p.m. on Sunday, June 7, 2020, Farmville Police responded to multiple reports of shots fired near the AutoZone, located at 1410 S. Main St. As Farmville officers arrived, a Prince Edward Sheriff’s Office Deputy was already present attempting to secure the scene. Multiple individuals were present in the parking lot of AutoZone, many of whom had been present at a fight approximately 30 minutes earlier at another location. Farmville Officer’s assisted in securing the scene and one arrest was made by the Sheriff’s Office. No injuries or property damage were reported. This incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call 392-3332 or use our anonymous Tip411 application.

Any questions regarding the arrest should be directed to the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office.