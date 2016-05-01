Buckingham County Government Facilities Re-Opening

Buckingham County Governmental Facilities are preparing to open to the public, following restricting public access due to COVID-19. At this time, the projected opening date will be June 9th, 2020. This date may change, depending upon the projection of COVID-19 related developments and/or any state orders.

All planning to visit any of Buckingham’s Facilities must abide by Governor Northam’s Executive Order 63, mandating masks with some exceptions. These exceptions include:

While eating or drinking

Individuals exercising or using exercise equipment

Any person who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove the face covering without assistance

Any person seeking to communicate with the hearing impaired and for which the mouth needs to be visible

When temporary removal of the face covering is necessary to secure government or medical services

Persons with health conditions that prohibit wearing a face covering.

Nothing in this Order shall require the use of a face covering by any person for whom doing so would be contrary to his or her health or safety because of a medical condition.

Additional screening and safety measures, such as a screening questionnaire, will be in place at each facility that must also be adhered to.

Continuing to utilize remote and contactless services such as droboxes, mail-in, and online options where available are still strongly encouraged. Additionally, we also encourage customers to call the appropriate apartment ahead of your arrival to schedule appointments for assistance.