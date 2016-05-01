Buckingham County Government Facilities Re-Opening

Buckingham County Governmental Facilities are preparing to open to the public, following restricting public access due to COVID-19. At this time, the projected opening date will be June 9th, 2020. This date may change, depending upon the projection of COVID-19 related developments and/or any state orders.
All planning to visit any of Buckingham’s Facilities must abide by Governor Northam’s Executive Order 63, mandating masks with some exceptions. These exceptions include:
- While eating or drinking
- Individuals exercising or using exercise equipment
- Any person who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove the face covering without assistance
- Any person seeking to communicate with the hearing impaired and for which the mouth needs to be visible
- When temporary removal of the face covering is necessary to secure government or medical services
- Persons with health conditions that prohibit wearing a face covering.
- Nothing in this Order shall require the use of a face covering by any person for whom doing so would be contrary to his or her health or safety because of a medical condition.
Additional screening and safety measures, such as a screening questionnaire, will be in place at each facility that must also be adhered to.
Continuing to utilize remote and contactless services such as droboxes, mail-in, and online options where available are still strongly encouraged. Additionally, we also encourage customers to call the appropriate apartment ahead of your arrival to schedule appointments for assistance.