Local Law Enforcement Leaders Denounce the Death of George Floyd

As leaders of law enforcement agencies who serve this great Central Virginia community, we were shocked by the recent death of George Floyd while in the custody of the Minneapolis police. We, along with millions of other Americans, have watched the disturbing video of Mr. Floyd’s death and understand and acknowledge that his unnecessary death has further fueled the smoldering fires of mistrust between law-enforcement and the communities we serve. We are writing this letter because we want to speak out and let our citizens know that we get it and that we care.

We want to assure citizens of our Farmville/Prince Edward/Cumberland/Buckingham County communities, that all of our officers are trained to carry out their duties with “Respect” and “Integrity” for all individuals. Integrity is a yardstick for every community in determining the competence, trust, professionalism, and confidence in their local law enforcement agency. Policing requires consistently high levels of integrity if any Department is to be accepted by all members of the community.

What we have seen reminds us of the tragic consequences that can take place when there is a serious erosion of integrity.

Public trust is something that all Departments must hold sacred! What we ask every police officer/deputy sheriff to do daily, is more than is ask of most professions, and they must perform their duties under the most difficult of circumstances. All of our officers and deputies are trained throughout each year with the “Core principles of the Understanding of Cultural Diversity and Non-Biased Policing”. These two concepts spell out the constitutional safeguard for citizens when our officers are stopping, detaining, searching, or attempting to search, or use any force against any person on the basis of their race, sex, national origin, ethnicity, age, religion, or a combination thereof.

Finally, it’s important that all people are assured that the protection of their civil liberties guaranteed by our U.S. Constitution is fundamental in the training of all officers and employees of each of our Departments.

Our heartfelt condolences go out to George Floyd, and his entire family.