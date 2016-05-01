THE WOODLAND LAUNCHES ECONOMIC STIMULUS PACKAGE FOR EMPLOYEES

The Woodland, Farmville’s premier retirement community, has enacted an economic stimulus for its employees in the form of $100 per employee, estimated to circulate $30,000 in the economy. Staff members are encouraged to spend that bonus with local businesses and nonprofits to help stimulate the economy and bolster local organizations.

“We are continually blown away by the dedication of the healthcare professionals working tirelessly to keep residents and fellow employees safe during this pandemic,” said Greg Cole, president and CEO of The Woodland. “We’ve started calling our employees ‘Woodland Warriors,’” and we think they are incredibly deserving of something uplifting during this difficult time.”

This year, The Woodland celebrated its 50th anniversary. What started as a simple 60-bed nursing facility now includes long-term nursing facilities, assisted-living units, independent living cottages and a state-of-the-art rehabilitation facility and wellness center. Through the years the ultimate goal has remained unchanged: community-focused care in a setting that feels like home.

“Helping our local economy and helping individuals in need is The Woodland Way,” said Cole. “Our founders were all local business owners and professionals with a deep desire to serve our community.”

Despite the increased costs to adjust operations during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Woodland is committed to offering this “thank you” to its staff for rising to the challenges the pandemic has presented.